Thank you for the Dec. 28 article about the year in weather (“Times of the seasons”). The references to past high and low weather events are illuminating, especially in comparison with recent weather data that the article cites.
Interestingly, there were high and low temperature marks set a century ago; I doubt there were climate alarmists in the 1914-1941 period.
Today, alarmists are fond of citing 97% as a credible statistic for experts who believe humanity is at life-or-death risk in the near term due to man-made warming. They give no probability statistic for God-given climate change occurring on planet Earth for more than 3 billion years. I think it’s 100%.
Perhaps the prognosticators are largely the same experts who forecasted 96% probability that Hillary Clinton would be elected in 2016 when, in actuality, the outcome had a coin-flip probability.
Ditto for the likely probability that sky-is-falling alarmists, having their way, would improve or, alternatively, severely damage the well-being of humans and their nations’ economies.
From my perspective, it’s irrational to propagate fake facts as reliable truths, regardless of the sources.
A recent example: having an “essentially free” energy economy by 2030 while creating “10 million good, permanent, local jobs” (“Fossil fuels vs. renewable energy,” Dec. 30 letter).
Wow! You can’t have a free-energy economy with job creation — consumers pay the wages. It’s paradoxical, like having a free-hamburger economy and McDonald’s creating millions of jobs.
Free markets and God are in control.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township