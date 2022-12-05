Now is the time of the year when you will hear “happy holidays” from all means of communications.

“Merry Christmas” has seemingly been relegated to the back bins of historical literature. But there was a time when we were greeted overwhelmingly with those words.

Today, in my view, the holiday has become a materialistic event geared toward the consumption of products and commercial holiday events. These include partying, live performances, movies and TV shows, and civic parades that I believe depict only the secular view of the holiday.

In the true spirit of the season, try giving your time or resources in assisting those who are desperately in need of many of the essential necessities of life.

Remember all who are no longer present by raising a toast to their memories. Make this Christmas season one of newfound happiness for you and your family by returning to the true meaning of the holiday.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island