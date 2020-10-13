I believe that the recent retirement of Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser — which the chief described as “unexpected and unplanned” — shows what can happen to an exemplary public servant who is perceived as not toeing the party line (“FOP: Chief forced to quit,” Oct. 10).

In Lancaster, as in the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, Russia and Belarus, it seemingly isn’t necessary to commit the “violation” yourself. A relative or other third party will do.

I wish Chief Berkihiser well.

Jon Hurst

Penn Township