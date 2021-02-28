To Republicans jumping on the “Let’s censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey bandwagon”:

Toomey voted to convict former president Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for inciting an insurrection. Not for unpaid parking tickets or overdue library books.

The U.S. Capitol building was a crime scene. The Senate chamber where Trump was acquitted was a crime scene on Jan. 6. Property was stolen and destroyed. Police officers were injured and, sadly, one officer lost his life.

If you watched or listened to Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, how can you possibly deflect responsibility from him for what happened? He told the crowd to “fight like hell.” After he told them to leave the Capitol, he said, “We love you. You’re very special.”

Trump’s lawyers at the Senate trial, in my view, essentially said, “We got nothing. Let’s vote.”

The Senate vote to acquit was an absurd and shameful display of arrogance by the Republican Party.

Those censuring Toomey are, in my view, giving tacit approval to the words of Trump on Jan. 6 and to the mob he incited and sent to the Capitol. Those who censure Toomey are absolving Trump of any responsibility for what happened — just as much as those senators who voted for acquittal.

Phil Capp

Manheim Township