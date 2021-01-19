As I’m sure many others did, I tuned in my TV to watch the proceedings in the U.S. House and Senate on Jan. 6. Then I witnessed what the mainstream media are calling a riot as demonstrators swarmed onto the U.S. Capitol grounds and into the Capitol itself.

Let me be clear. I do not condone violence or destruction of property as a way to air one’s political grievances.

I must, however, point out some very significant differences in this episode as compared to some protests over the summer. I saw the Capitol protesters parade through National Statuary Hall. I didn’t see any statues toppled!

I saw demonstrators and reporters gathered around government SUVs parked nearby. None were torched!

I saw demonstrators milling around in the U.S. House and Senate chambers. They did not barricade themselves inside and call it an autonomous zone!

I even saw one audacious protester sit in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair with his feet on the desk — gasp!

These citizens were quickly branded rioters, domestic terrorists and a threat to our republic by some of the same people who called Black Lives Matter and antifa “mostly peaceful protesters.”

I then switched to NBC to hear Savannah Guthrie decry to one of the on-site reporters the length of time it took to amass a larger police presence. That reporter told her Mayor Muriel Bowser had put out a letter in advance calling for a reduced police presence. Wonder if that reporter still has a job? Fake news is alive and well in America.

John Wade

Paradise Township