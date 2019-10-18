The video of former President George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres is worth some thought. I have conservative friends; they are people with whom I have disagreements but seek to understand and find common ground. They are hardworking people and I believe that we must make a world that helps all the working people of this country.
The problem with Bush is not necessarily his beliefs (as much as I disagree with them). I’ve enjoyed many a good conversation with conservative friends in my life. The problem is that his decisions led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians, heinous illegal torture, the advancement of the surveillance state, and irrevocable wounds — mental and physical — to the men and women who bravely served under him.
DeGeneres’ wealth allows her to separate herself from the realities faced by the rest of us (and from those who suffer from U.S. campaigns abroad). Befriending someone like this while proclaiming yourself as a liberal is exactly why hardworking people lash out at the Hollywood elite.
Faith in America is restored when working people stop dividing each other up by race, gender and whatever other superficial social construction one can name. It’s not when two highly privileged people share a booth at a football game — a symbol of what wealth grants a person in this country. Faith in America is restored when the wealthy and powerful are held to account like the majority of us. And we can come together for a common humanity.
Richard Hodge
New Holland