I am a nominal member of one of our country’s two dominant political parties. I say “nominal” because my thinking on guns does not align with either party.

I believe that any citizen or legal resident who is at least 21 years old should be able to own as many as six legal guns, so long as he or she pays for a background check by a federal agency, in addition to a local law enforcement check.

Legal guns should include single-shot handguns (one trigger pull equals one shot fired); bolt-action rifles with maximum six-shot magazines; and breech-loading double- or single-barrel shotguns. All automatic and semi-automatic weapons must be outlawed.

While the phrase “Guns don’t kill people, people with guns kill people” rings true, I believe it is only 10% of the truth. The fuller truth is that the bullet is the instrument of death. The manufacture, distribution and sale of bullets must be completely regulated. There must be a limit to how many bullets one person can buy, and every bullet must be accounted for.

Finally, there must be a standalone federal agency charged with monitoring the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of arms and ammunition

The Department of Homeland Security was born out of the 9/11 tragedy. Because it is an ongoing, everyday occurrence, I believe that gun violence is as much a threat to our country as 9/11 was.

We need to respond to this threat as vigorously as we responded to 9/11.

Dick Wanner

Akron