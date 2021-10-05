As the clock ran out Sept. 30, Congress voted to prevent a partial shutdown and keep the government open until Dec. 3. This issue remains to be solved later, along with the need to deal with raising the U.S. borrowing cap.

A majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House and Senate voted against the measure to keep the government open. These mostly are the same people who raised the budget deficit by about $7.8 trillion under former President Donald Trump, partly in order to give the very rich and large corporations the tax break they “needed” to get even richer.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal remains to be considered. This bill, in addition to offering large infrastructure support, would provide aid most Americans need and can use, especially in poorer red states. Such items are child care, elder care, medical and dental care, family leave, lower drug costs, prekindergarten schooling, general education aid, free technical education, COVID-19 measures and climate control. It seems very unlikely that many, if any, Republicans will support “Build Back Better,” even though a majority of our citizens do favor its elements.

In my view, “Build Back Better” is to serve moral and cultural purposes to distribute dignity back down through the economy. It emphasizes faith in our democracy and quality of life in our society. It resists the populist resentment that shows no interest in such goals. The bill does encourage and build the exceptionalism that Americans used to believe in. We should seek it again by electing those who share that belief.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township