For too long a time, I have mourned the loss of bird species that I had become familiar with, only to see them disappear.

Several times I visited a colony of whip-poor-wills that would land on the dirt road. I got wonderful sound recordings, but, one evening, I found that the road was covered with oil, which had been used to treat it. I was sickened and never returned. And I have not heard a whip-poor-will sing again.

Another time, I found a badly injured loggerhead shrike along a road. I tried to rehabilitate the bird, but it soon passed.

A number of other bird species have either disappeared or seen their numbers go way down.

But cardinals and Baltimore orioles seem to be as numerous as ever. I enjoy the songs of Carolina wrens, who sing almost year-round.

Some restoration is possible. We can plant hedgerows, encourage native plants, and use pesticides and herbicides much more sparingly. But large-scale changes in climate, wildfire and war have a much greater effect on the population of various species.

Stanley Stahl

Manor Township