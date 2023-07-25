It is apparent that the individuals who want to ban books did not read the books that were available to them in high school. If they would have read their history books, they would have learned that, about 100 years ago, the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and the Christian right decided that all the problems in the United States could be solved by prohibiting (banning) alcohol. As can be learned by reading books, alcohol consumption did not cease and the only groups that gained were the criminals.

Now, 100 years later, we have a small minority of individuals and the Christian right trying to force their ideas on the majority.

Last month, according to reporting in LNP | LancasterOnline, the Manheim Township school board discussed banning a library book that had only been checked out twice since 2009. I’m sure that public scrutiny led to the book being checked out every day, thus increasing reading. That’s what is needed: more reading.

Then, a Utah school district banned the Bible because it includes elements of “vulgarity or violence” that are not suitable for younger students. (This ban has since been rescinded.) Ban more books — increase reading.

I fully support every parent’s right to decide what their child may or may not read. But don’t force your ideas/wants on others.

For those who have read this far and have not understood parts of this letter to be sarcastic, please look up the definition of sarcasm in the dictionary. Oh, wait! You can’t, because the dictionary has probably been banned because it contains offensive language.

I’m disgusted with narrow-minded people and the Christian right.

George Lyter

West Donegal Township