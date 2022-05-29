Rather than making curt remarks, let us examine some issues around abortion.

Too often, I hear the typical hypocritical comment about “saving a baby’s life.” Then, after the baby is born, those who make that kind of comment do not offer to give the baby or mother support. Child care, health insurance, paid family leave, fair funding for education and other programs are called “too progressive.” If we are really interested in the baby, we should be interested in what follows the baby’s birth.

Meanwhile, if the U.S. Supreme Court is in a bargaining mood about allowing the government to control a woman’s body, perhaps the male partner in the pregnancy should be forced to have a vasectomy and be required to pay the monthly cost of raising a child until adulthood — and be given prison time if payments are not made.

Of course, that doesn’t cover the issue of the mortality rate for women during pregnancy, which in 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. How can someone be so sanctimonious about saving a baby and not care if the woman dies during childbirth?

Don Mast

New Holland