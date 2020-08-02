I have one word to say about the letter “Washington unfairly characterized” in the July 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: Yikes.

The writer states, “Washington never approved of slavery. However, given 18th-century economics, for a large plantation in Virginia to be profitable, he had to have them.”

So the 18th century is to blame for slavery and George Washington was forced to go along for the ride, and the profit?

Switching gears, the letter in that same edition titled “An example of systemic racism” was right on target and excellent!

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon