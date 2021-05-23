Ronald Reagan, a union member, was president of the Screen Actors Guild in 1947-52 and 1959-60.

He led a strike for television actors to be paid whenever their shows were rerun; in other words, they worked once but got paid several times. Reagan eventually helped to secure residuals for movies shown on television. He was a pro-union Democrat until 1962, representing people who made millions of dollars for acting.

He became a Republican in 1962. In 1981, he fired 11,345 air traffic controllers because they violated the federal law barring strikes by government unions. But the air traffic controllers weren’t asking to be paid several times for one job. They had one of the most stressful jobs day after day.

Marlon Brando made over $2 million while using cue cards for his role in “The Godfather.” Air traffic controllers got fired for asking for better working conditions and a raise for a high-intensity job.

This was another tipping point in the demise of unions. So while actors may get millions because they have a union, those who serve others get peanuts.

Are unions the answer? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos answered with mandatory anti-union information sessions and posters in bathrooms before a union vote at an Amazon warehouse.

Ask your favorite movie star — a union member with health benefits and a pension plan — this: What does it take for the average person to make a decent wage? Education, skills and a union membership? Sometimes hard work is the answer, but sometimes it isn’t.

Carol Wolford

West Donegal Township