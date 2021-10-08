At the Ephrata Fair recently, I indulged myself — as I have since I can remember — with a waffle ice cream sandwich. Of all the fair offerings, this and this alone I cannot resist.

I was taken aback when I had to shell out $6 for my treat, but rationalized that it was the only thing I purchased, and I purchased it only once a year. That day, I had been working on an article that required me to look up a dollar equivalency. One dollar in 1948 would buy what today would cost $11.35. I was 7 in 1948, so it would have been around then that I became addicted to my yearly waffle ice cream sandwich.

Using those numbers, that first treat would have cost 53 cents. Unable to let it go, I looked up the minimum wage in 1948: 40 cents. That means, at minimum wage, I would have had to work one hour and 20 minutes to satisfy my sweet tooth. Today, the federal minimum wage is $7.25. If I were employed at minimum wage, I would have to work 52 minutes for the same snack. The time worked to splurge on a fair treat bought in 2021 was cheaper than the one bought 73 years ago.

How come we can’t live on a minimum wage? Well, let’s think about the bills we did not pay when I was a boy: TV cable service, cellphone, streaming service, computers, internet, fast food, air conditioning, gym memberships, microwave ovens and expenses for medical conditions of which we never heard. In my view, it’s not that things are more expensive; it’s just that there are so many more things on which to spend money.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata