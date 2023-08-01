Now that I am in my upper 80s and have lived in a retirement community for almost a decade, I have experienced personally — and have seen in others — the rapid, sudden and usually unexpected changes that occur as we age.

Having seen both U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Mitch McConnell have recent mental stumbles — not to mention their previous physical stumbles — I am convinced we need to limit the age of our political leaders.

Therefore, I am asking members of Congress to seriously consider introducing legislation establishing term limits or “years of service” limits for members of the legislative and judicial branches of our government.

In addition, I think we should establish an upper age limit for serving in any governmental capacity, including the executive branch. I propose that 80 be that age. At that age, most of us have lived our lives fully and it has been as productive and as satisfying as it is likely to become. There is not much more we need ask from life, and retirement should offer an attractive opportunity to change one’s lifestyle.

I understand there are always individuals who are extremely capable at that, or any other, age. But those are rare and not in sufficient numbers to deter legislative action. If, in the future, 80 is deemed too young and limiting, then the age limit can be raised.

Donald Tyrrell

Manheim Township