Many of us are restless and anxious at being self-quarantined in our homes with electricity, heat and running water. Children are missing school, people are losing jobs, and some grocery shelves are empty. These are scary times. We were not prepared for this. For some of us, it gives us the opportunity to step up and help wherever we can. We can donate to local community organizations that have the means and structure to help our neighbors.

When we are safe again, we should reflect on what life is like for millions of refugees around the world who have lost everything they owned and live in terrible conditions every day. Many have no houses, safe water supplies, sanitary facilities, warmth, food or hospitals. Many have lost family members. They have no place to which they can return. COVID-19 will affect them, too, but their medical help is often basic or unavailable. Some camps within the borders of the refugees’ own countries are planned, with developing economies and social structures, but neighboring host countries often discourage this type of permanency.

Sometimes these conditions were caused by decisions of our own government. Not just this president, but many before him made or approved decisions that affected people half a world away. At those times we were well — when we had jobs, family, food, homes and medical care — we often didn’t care about those on the other side of the world.

Perhaps COVID-19 will give us more empathy and compassion — but probably not.

Carol Wolford

West Donegal Township