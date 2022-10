When overwhelmed by the war in Ukraine, destructive weather, mass shootings, etc., there is always brightness.

Catholic priest and author Henri Nouwen wrote this for everyone to consider. It’s comforting for all.

“Did I offer peace today? Did I bring a smile to someone’s face? Did I say words of healing? Did I let go of my anger and resentment? Did I forgive? Did I love? These are the real questions.”

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster