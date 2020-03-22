By this point, most of our lives have been altered in major ways by COVID-19. As a dad, I am trying to find meaningful activities around the house for my kids. Thankfully, they have found some things to entertain themselves. The plastic Easter eggs they found in the basement have led to multiple Easter egg hunts inside and outside the house. One of my daughters suggested we wash the cars.

I have encouraged them to write in a journal, not to celebrate this time, but to have something they can share with their children. I cannot remember a time when my life was altered in such a dramatic way. I know my grandparents lived through the Great Depression. My grandmother was a tremendously grateful person. No doubt, the Great Depression taught her truly what mattered most. I remember these words from my grandmother passed down from my mom: “I hope you never hear me complain as long as I have a roof over my head, clothes to wear and food to eat.”

During this time of uncertainty, we can let this virus make us bitter, or we can allow this virus to make us better. I want to challenge us all (myself included) to hug and reassure those closest to us, check on our neighbors, be as generous as we can with our time and resources, and resolve to allow this virus to bring out the best in us.

Michael Stull

Manheim Township