A few observations and opinions as 2023 begins:

— As the national debt tops $30 trillion, we continue to love free things from government. Neither political party will ever substantially cut spending. Spending only will be cut only when the collapse I see coming occurs.

— A system that puts Joe Biden in the White House and John Fetterman in the U.S. Senate is completely broken.

— Most of us are clueless about public policy and how things really get done in America circa 2023. Shame on us.

— Tristan Justice wrote for The Federalist that “(Donald) Trump’s power is in his willingness and ability to represent the voter forgotten by the establishment.” The great tragedy is his total inability to control his many demons.

— At the national level, our political system is dysfunctional and defective. Ominously, it cannot be fixed, in my view.

— In a historical context, the phrase “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” found in the Declaration of Independence was utterly profound and reflected a radically new view of life.

— The Chinese Communist Party is our mortal enemy — not the great people of China. I believe the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party are evil.

— Our oligarchic elites got insanely rich selling out America to the Chinese Communist Party.

— The invention of the United States in the late 18th century is humankind’s single greatest achievement.

— “Christian nationalists” will not impose a Christian theocracy on America in 2023.

— The single greatest writing in American history is Sullivan Ballou’s letter to his wife.

— Canada’s euthanasia system reflects an increasingly depraved world.

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township