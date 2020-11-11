It’s Nov. 8, 2020, and it’s 76 degrees. I’m cutting the grass when I should be waist-deep in leaves. I want to put on a sweatshirt, but instead I’m in a T-shirt. I want to put on sweatpants, but I’m wearing shorts. I want to feel the cool breezes of fall, but I’m sweating.

After last year’s mild winter, I’m thinking we're no longer the “Northeast extension,” but the “Southeast extended.”

Get ready for Christmas in your Bermuda shorts and Birkenstocks. I miss the old days — you know, the four seasons?

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg