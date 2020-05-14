Dear Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons and the rest of those who signed the Sunday letter to Gov. Tom Wolf:

Thank you for misconstruing “communicating” with hospital officials as those officials being in agreement with your plans. This apparently would include requiring hospital officials and the Democratic county commissioner to be mind readers regarding your intentions to issue an ultimatum to the governor.

Thank you for valuing commerce over life. It’s reassuring to know how little value Lancaster County citizens are to our fine elected officials. Because again, thank you, for seemingly having no measures in place for contact tracing, given that many countries, states and towns that have loosened restrictions have subsequently seen upswings in COVID-19 cases.

So, again, thanks for doing essentially nothing but complain — very helpful.

Debra Phillips

Elizabethtown