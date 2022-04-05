After listening to the public comments at a recent School District of Lancaster meeting about boundary changes, I wanted to share some thoughts.

Listen hard to what those opposed to this move are saying. They want their kids to be left alone. They are not suggesting waiting to move everyone for the sake of the children’s mental health. They are suggesting we move other kids, but certainly not theirs. They’re happy to share their building, they say, but don’t move my kid.

In my view, it is coming down to who has the time and resources to show up and voice opinions they pretend are in favor of everyone, when the only people who benefit from their ideas are themselves.

As far as walkability, someone will always be just a smidge too far from their building; the lines have to fall somewhere. I can see Smith-Wade-El Elementary School from home, but the students on our block have always gone to Lafayette Elementary School, because the line must go somewhere.

Please, I implore you not to allow the voices of a select few to get their way, taking away from the rest of the district. There is no solution that will fully please everyone.

I appreciate the work being done to try to even the playing field, which has been uneven for far too long. This is about equity of opportunity. A child in a classroom of 28 does not have learning opportunities that are equal to those of a child in a classroom with 11. The longer this is put off, the more missed opportunities there will be.

Samantha Willard

Lancaster