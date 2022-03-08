I want to thank the driver who stopped and allowed me to cross Hershey Avenue when you saw me waiting at Fremont Street on a weekday evening in January.

Your thoughtfulness touched me deeply, as so few drivers would even think to do the same. I also want to apologize for the rude idiot who honked his horn at you just as I reached the other side.

To the rude idiot, who I hope reads this: You are not the only one on the road. Try thinking of somebody else once in a while, not just yourself.

Robert Smith

Lancaster `