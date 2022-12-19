I am loath to tell people what to do with their lives. But when I am asked to foot the bill, then I should get a say.

Much ado has been made about “affordable housing” in Lancaster city. Well, Lancaster city is a nice place to live. That is why people are willing to pay to live here. Other parts of the county are less expensive. There are places for rent in Lancaster County for as low as $200 per month. (Look it up.)

People make choices. Of course it is unfair that some people have more money than others. I offer no solution or justification for this inevitable and universal fact.

Essentially, the primary source of income for the city government is property taxes. So, why should people who pay high prices for both property and property taxes, in order to live in a nice place like Lancaster, be forced to subsidize people who want to live in the city but are either unwilling or unable to pay the price?

Will this subsidy induce more property-owning, taxpaying citizens — people with real skin in the game — to leave the city?

People have the unfortunate tendency to value things by what they pay for them — and gratitude is exceedingly rare. Will this transfer of wealth make Lancaster city a better or worse, safer or more dangerous, place to live in?

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster