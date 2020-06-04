Thank you for the May 7 article “Faces of the fallen.” At a time when politicians, pundits and ordinary citizens talk so regretfully about how deaths are going to happen (to someone else), it is important to recognize that COVID-19 victims were people, not statistics. The saddest part is that if they were hospitalized, they were cut off from their loved ones.

Those who want to get back to “normal,” whatever that means, might think about the long-term effects and how their own families and friends could be affected. Everyone wants normal, but wishing won’t make it so.

Donna Scanlon

Marietta