Thank you for the May 7 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Faces of the fallen.” At a time when all we see are numbers, statistics, charts and graphs, it is so important to see the person and know something about their life. They were someone’s husband or wife, mother or father, grandparent, son, daughter or friend.

To even think that a life lost doesn’t matter because that person was old and “going to die anyway” is beyond my comprehension. Do we really believe a society can continue to exist with this attitude? Their last moments were often spent alone, with no family member or friend to hold their hand, no soothing words to let them know they were loved.

As John Donne expressed in his poem “No Man Is an Island”:

Any man’s death diminishes me,

Because I am involved in mankind.

And therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls;

It tolls for thee.

It will toll for all of us one day. I pray that we have compassion now for the fallen. They deserve to be more than a number.

Bobbie Heil

Lancaster