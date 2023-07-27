This is regarding the July 20 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Samuel Lazar out of prison.” It concerned the release from federal prison of Lazar, who was charged with obstruction and assault-related charges after video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, showed him spraying police with pepper spray, taunting them and urging others to “take their guns.”

The article used the pejorative term “vigilantes” to describe the volunteers who are using social media to identify those sought by the FBI for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

More than 1,000 rioters have been charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol and, as of January, at least 476 had pleaded guilty. The charges some have pleaded guilty to include assault on law enforcement officers and obstruction of a civil proceeding.

No one assisting the FBI has been charged with vigilantism, and they should not have been described in such terms.

Teresa Eshleman

Manheim Township