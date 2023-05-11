This is regarding the column by Cal Thomas, “Same old song in D.C. on the federal debt limit,” which was published in the May 4 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I find it difficult to believe that Thomas can blame the Democrats for the problem. He points out the large increases in the debt limit by four Republican presidents and smaller ones by the two Democrats. Yet he fails to mention how much the tax cuts by three Republican presidents added to the deficits. He calls what the Democrats are doing extortion but fails to call the Republicans on it.

Thomas fails to mention the government shutdowns by Republican U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in late 1995/early 1996 and the pain they caused; how the mere threat of a default caused our bond rating to drop (thus higher interest to add to the debt); that President Joe Biden declined to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy because, until recently, the Republicans hadn’t put forth a budget proposal and thus there was nothing to discuss; and that the Democrats haven’t held the debt limit hostage to get their way with their own proposed budget, which was submitted a long time ago.

Finally, Thomas cavalierly dismisses the potential consequences of a default.

That’s disquieting.

Ronald Zimmerman

Millersville