Cal Thomas, a conservative op-ed writer, wrote an outstanding piece that was published in the June 5 LNP | LancasterOnline and titled “Conversations are a good first step.”

I often disagree with Thomas, but this was a brilliant understanding of human nature. We humans can rather easily feel threatened, causing us to see others as for or against us. This assumption is full of misunderstandings, exaggerations, untruths, conspiracy theories, etc.

Conversation can help to reduce these tensions and fears. I believe every human wants the same future of peace, prosperity and creativity for all. We can begin to overcome our fears by having conversations that help us understand each other as humans with families, work, joys and sorrows.

Our differences can be “spice” for life, not reasons for conflict or violence. Our differences of religion, culture, history, race or ethnicity — when part of conversations — can be like traveling to a foreign country and learning how other human beings try to make a joyful life.

Conversations can help us understand one another as humans with similar needs and hopes. We can gain much if we initiate conversations with people we don't know — in order to understand their lives, fears, hopes and dreams.

It requires some courage to initiate conversations, but the rewards are real.

Chester A. Raber

Lititz