For the longest time, and until recently, I had the utmost respect and regard for the U.S. Supreme Court as an institution. Of the three branches of government, America was always going to be OK — and our democracy would survive — because of the Supreme Court. I did not always agree with the court’s decisions, but the justices made their decisions based on the facts and their interpretation of the Constitution.

I no longer feel this way.

There have been revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas accepting lavish vacations and private jet and yacht use; and there were real estate deals that went undisclosed.

In a statement earlier this month about these revelations, Thomas said, “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.”

Really? Who are these “colleagues and others”? Why don’t they come forward?

We need an investigation at the highest levels into Justice Thomas’ actions or inactions when it comes to his behavior in these matters. This stinks and must be investigated.

Joseph Manning

Warwick Township