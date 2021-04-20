Cal Thomas, in his column that appears in the April 10 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Biden is veering away from capitalism”), states that President Joe Biden “thinks he’s a capitalist ... but he’s not.”

Thomas accuses the president of being a socialist because he is pushing Congress to pass a large infrastructure bill.

In my view, this misunderstands socialism. Socialism occurs when the government itself produces — and doesn’t just fund — goods and services. If Biden were proposing that the federal government build the power lines and transportation systems in his infrastructure plan, then that would be socialism.

But Biden is not doing this. These projects will be put out for bids to independent companies, some of which will win the contracts and complete the work. It’s no different than when the federal government pays Boeing billions of dollars to produce military planes. Does anyone think contracting with Boeing is socialism?

Nor is it accurate to cite Biden’s infrastructure proposal, as Thomas does, as an example of big government. Again, because contractors will be doing the work, there is nothing in this proposal that fundamentally adds to the size of government.

Less-than-honest columns like this one by Cal Thomas degrade public debate.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown