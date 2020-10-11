I have been a Republican for nearly 70 years. However, I have voted for individual Democrats seeking office for city, township, county, state and national positions. I wore their buttons, displayed their signs on my lawn and sometimes contributed to their campaigns.

In 2016, I chose the lesser of the two evils and voted for Donald Trump, expecting the Republican Party leaders to rein him in from his arrogant behavior.

They failed to do that. Therefore, again as a Republican, I will be voting for a Democrat. I will be voting for Joe Biden for president of the United States of America!

Jim McMullin

Manheim Township