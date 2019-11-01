As an independent-thinking Republican, I would like to share some concerns about the commissioner election in Manheim Township:
— Contrary to long-established practice, David Heck and Al Kling are running for an unprecedented third term; the unofficial two-term limit has been in place for decades and promotes greater, more diverse participation in local government.
— There are significant concerns about Heck’s and Kling’s campaign financing. These include the fact that donations from the petitioners of the Oregon Village project were accepted, then refunded after public disclosure.
— Only Heck, Kling and Donna DiMeo voted for the conditional use permit for Oregon Village, contrary to opinions from many Manheim Township residents.
— Continuing development has created massive traffic and congestion issues throughout the township. In addition, the increasing number of housing units approved by this board of commissioners continues to impose even greater stress on the school district, causing higher school taxes.
I believe that the township is facing significant challenges in the future; the time for new leadership is now. I sincerely believe the decision to allow Heck and Kling to run for an unprecedented third consecutive term is not in the township’s best interest. It is most disappointing to me that I cannot support these two Republican candidates in this election. Clearly, my support is all about the candidates and not the parties.
Jim Bohan, Ed.D.
Chairman
Manheim Township Parks and Recreation Board