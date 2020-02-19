Many voters like that President Donald Trump is anything but politically correct. They like that he hits back hard against anyone who opposes him. They agree with Trump that he has been unfairly attacked by establishment elites, labeled a racist and demeaned. They believe his anger and retaliation are justified.
Like Trump, many voters also feel attacked, labeled and demeaned. They too want to hit back, resent feeling constrained by “political correctness,’’ and feel justified in their anger.
On the other hand, many voters not only oppose Trump’s policies — they also hate him. Many see him as a bully and a con man. They empathize with those Trump has demeaned and lashed out at. They resent that he lies and gets away with unethical and selfish behavior. They fear his actions have undermined national and international norms and made our country and the world less safe and less democratic. Many do not want him as a role model for their children.
Both sides agree: Trump will not change. Rather than calming the anger on both sides, Trump will continue to hit back.
Most Americans also agree that hatred between us weakens our country. Most want civility, cooperation and compassion.
We need a president and legislators who will address the anger, hurts and fears of all Americans; who will affirm and respect everyone regardless of political affiliation; and who will put the unity of our country above interests.
This belief will guide my voting.
Kenneth M. Ralph
East Hempfield Township