He is a liar and a cheat. You know whom I’m talking about.
I wouldn’t want him for a son-in-law, knowing he would be unfaithful to my daughter and publicly mock my grandchild. You know whom I’m talking about.
I wouldn’t want him for a boss, knowing that I would be vilified and fired for the least excuse. You know whom I’m talking about.
I wouldn’t want him for a friend, knowing that he would abandon me in an instant. You know whom I’m talking about.
You knew, didn’t you, from the very first sentence? You knew.
Dale Chadwick
Lancaster Township