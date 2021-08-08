The Hippocratic oath is the best starting point to talk about the politics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The oath holds that a physician should practice medicine to benefit their patients. Essentially, it’s a moral code for treating patients that’s free of life/death calculations, subconscious motives or politics. If you’ve ever worked in a hospital, I believe you’ll know just how rough medical politics can be. But, according to the Hippocratic oath, that should not affect the physician’s obligation to the patient.

So what happens in a pandemic, when the role of the physician begins to collide with state interests, political ideologies and government policies? And, most importantly, what happens when a physician just happens to also be a government bureaucrat? Obviously, in a pandemic, the Hippocratic oath competes with other streams of influence.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, himself a doctor, are operating in the crosscurrents of pandemic politics. Paul, as a libertarian conservative, seemingly thinks of Fauci as a bureaucrat first and a doctor second. To a libertarian, a bureaucrat/expert embodies government control.

Throughout its history, America has had national explainers of events: the clergy in the Colonial period; the lawyer/philosophical class during U.S. independence; and the bureaucrat/expert during the Great Depression and the nuclear age. Today, national events are explained by the media personalities that each person chooses to like and follow.

Years ago, Americans generally distrusted personalities; personalities were seen as possible masks covering up a character flaw. You liked people not because of their personalities.

A pandemic needs experts, but this pandemic is occurring in the age of personality.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster