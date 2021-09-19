Stuart Wesbury’s op-ed in the Aug. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Let’s stop overcomplicating COVID-19 vaccination”) discussed diseases eradicated by vaccinations.

There was a mention of diphtheria, which brought to mind a story my mother would tell me from her childhood, which was around 1920.

She was the oldest of nine children and was about 8 years old when two younger brothers, ages 6 and 4, contracted diphtheria.

The 4-year-old, a sickly child, remarkably recovered. The 6-year-old, who was named after her father, did not.

She remembered her father wrapping his dead son in a blanket and carrying his body outside to the funeral director, who could not enter the house.

To all of you who are anti-vaccination for COVID-19 and/or childhood vaccines: This sorrow could be yours.

In this day and age when we can protect loved ones and also ourselves, why do you protest?

I cannot imagine, 100 years ago, if a vaccine for diphtheria were available, that my grandparents would not have been sure that their children were protected.

Wesbury remembered fondly the community reaction to the polio vaccines. So do I. My husband and I stood in line with our three children and thankfully received these medical-miracle vaccines to prevent the frightening polio.

Why any adult or parent would fight to deny life-saving vaccines or resist mask mandates in order to protect their “rights” is beyond belief.

I hope you will never have to bury a family member or, worse, your child because of your ignorance.

Virginia Joline

West Lampeter Township