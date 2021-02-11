Imagine, if you will, a political cartoon. An elderly gentleman farmer (white hair, sincere smile, expensive suit, grubby barn boots on his feet) is holding a couple of wilted carrots in front of a tired mule. The mule has various scars, bruises and bald spots. Two legs are bandaged and two are hobbled. Flies are distracting the mule, which wears blinders by his eyes and a mask over his muzzle. Behind the mule is a large and loaded farm wagon. One wheel is off and the others are loose, damaged and bent out of shape. The farmer encourages the mule: “C’mon my friend! We need to get this wagon moving up the hill.”

In the background is the farmer’s family. One family member is in the seat pulling on the left rein. Two are riding on top of the load while others are busy adding more items, such as a safe, a couple of file cabinets, an oil tank and a kitchen sink.

Maybe the old mule is more resilient than he appears. Maybe they will have enough sense to get rid of some of the excess baggage and give the mule a chance. But not likely with this family running the farm.

Lee Baxter

Mount Joy