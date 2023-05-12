In my opinion, considered yet humble I trust, it does seem to me today (not sure about tomorrow), considering at least some if not all of the variables, that it is fair to suppose (maybe assert in a nonassertive or irritating way), that when anyone writes something, they are expressing their opinion. And it is grammatically redundant, if not patently, or at least possibly, insulting for someone (in my opinion, an editor) to insert phrases like “in my opinion” and “it seems to me” here and there throughout said piece of writing.

This is not to suggest that editors have an easy job or that their work is unnecessary. It’s only to say that this part of their work might be a bit of self-inflicted drudgery. This is, of course, just my opinion.

John K. Stoner

Akron