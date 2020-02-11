“Ladies and gentlemen, and those who have yet to make up their minds.”
So opened a presenter at the recent Grammy Awards.
That’s what it’s come to in the call for equality. Via sexual orientation and gender identity, individuals can decide who or what they are.
Yet God our maker has determined for each of us our sex — male or female.
For it is male and female who are complementary and who together represent the image of God.
Simple in a fallen, broken world? No. But possible through the redemptive work of the Lord Jesus Christ, who came to reconcile us to our Father.
Mary Ann Canfijn
Lancaster Township