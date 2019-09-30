“Your brain is like a snow globe right now,” the doctor said. “It’s brain damage. It’s not going away.”
I didn’t know I’d been having ministrokes over the past few years. They came and went so fast. Then one night in April while running a drug and alcohol group at work, my foot fell asleep, then my leg. The numbness left, but then my arm and hand fell asleep. I didn’t know what was wrong. I couldn’t type my notes but that, too, went away. The sensation came and went for an hour. The group left at 8 p.m. I was fine; I packed up my office to go home. As I headed for the door my entire right side went numb.
I spent a week, unable to move, in the hospital and then, a week into rehab, I had two more strokes. On May 5, the rehab applied for disability on my behalf. I have not been able to return to work, but on Sept. 23 my disability was denied.
I’m not the only one who has lost all sources of income because of a medical condition. This is unacceptable in America. I have no home, no bank account and no credit cards. What I do have is God, faith and a voice.
This won’t stop here. Politicians, get your priorities straight! I’m 58 years old. I’ve worked my entire life and I’m an American — by birth! You were elected by us, for us. Stop playing games and start doing your job.
Julie Bakley
Mount Joy