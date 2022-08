Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano recently said, “Our goal is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north.”

Someone should inform this candidate for governor of the great state of Pennsylvania that I believe this is a really, really bad slogan on every level — political and otherwise.

I am proud to be a Pennsylvanian. Mastriano seemingly is not, which is clearly stated by his words and slogan.

Charlotte D. Sprenkle

Cochranville, Chester County