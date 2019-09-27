One of the questions asked at the Democratic debates was about what resiliency means to you. There was not one mention of the resiliency of our country. How our country fought for freedom. How our country comes together when tragedy occurs. Or the innovation of pioneers who created the fabric that makes our country great.
Instead, the responses by the candidates were all about their personal resiliency. Such self-centered responses — and not one to address mental illness, inner-city violence or homelessness. Just empty promises of freebies.
What happened to the Democratic Party that represented the average American? The party of John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” The party has become intolerant, judgmental and downright disconnected.
Proclaimed atheists ignore the fact our country was founded on Christian belief. And one nation under God.
Thanks a lot for destroying the principles of liberalism. And good luck restoring what the Democratic Party represented. It has lost credibility and has nothing to offer.
Kelley Weidman
Ephrata