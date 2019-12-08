The Dec. 1 Sunday LNP column “Silver lining: Americans see diplomats in action,” by former U.S. diplomat William Kiehl, led me to believe the present impeachment hearings could be decided on whether or not we like President Donald Trump.
I would suggest we take a serious look at the actions of the president and, if they are found to be impeachable, we act on the actions, not the likability of the individual. If we don’t, why have the Constitution that has served us for 230 years?
We have laws in our homes and in our society. When we let these slide, individuals have little reason to stop what they are doing and they move on to greater levels of disobedience. When the security of our laws and our nation is at stake, we can’t take such actions lightly.
When someone is abusing the laws you don’t say, “We’ll wait for the next election.” If the person is guilty, he needs to be charged for what he did and accept the consequences now, not next year.
Congress is doing its job as set forth in the Constitution — likability is not up for discussion here; the president’s actions are.
Patrick Redding
West Hempfield Township