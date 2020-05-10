COVID-19 is hurting all of us, but some of us are at much greater risk. Influenza reportedly has a 0.1% case fatality rate; the rate for COVID-19 is significantly higher. My patients with heart disease are particularly vulnerable, with a case fatality rate of more than 10%, 100 times that of influenza. The case fatality rate is 9% for people with diabetes.

For the elderly, COVID-19 poses an even greater risk. The probability of severe illness requiring hospitalization increases with age. Critical disease (approximately 5% of all infections) carries very high risk for all adults. Initial data from New York City demonstrates that 97% of all patients over age 65 requiring mechanical ventilation for COVID-19 die. This figure drops to 76% for adults ages 18 to 65. For those who did not require mechanical ventilation, the mortality rates were 27% and 20%, respectively.

COVID-19 spreads very quickly and testing has been limited throughout the epidemic. We do not have sufficiently accurate data about infection rates in the community.

With such an increased risk of infection and adverse outcome, many Americans (especially the elderly) are at very high risk for morbidity and mortality. We crave a return to normalcy, which will not happen until transmission rates are markedly reduced. The virus will decide the timeline but we can shorten it with all precautions. We must listen to the epidemiologists and public health officials to guide us.

Even after society begins to open, we will need to prevent transmission with social distancing, masks, hand hygiene and cleaning surfaces. We need resolve.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township