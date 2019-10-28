I’m the ninth generation to own and live on our Bicentennial Farm on Butter Road, being a descendant, on my mother’s side, of Anabaptist Johannes Kurtz, the original 1748 owner. The original parchment deed issued by the Penn family is preserved. Our family cemetery, dating to that time, is still in use.
I have many cousins who have remained Amish and Old Order Mennonite. We have grave concerns about the viability of farming in Manheim Township.
Some of our local farmers are looking to diversify their cash crop. As you know, many are looking into hemp. The major financial drawback to growing hemp in Manheim Township is that there’s no local processing facility.
If the Hurst family from Oregon Dairy really wanted to promote family agriculture, it would build a hemp processing facility on its land that’s not suitable for farming — along Oregon Pike where two previously unsuccessful hotels have been and where the Hursts want to build another hotel, plus about 350 apartments.
Early this summer, Barry Kauffman, candidate for Manheim Township commissioner, met with a number of local farmers, half of whom were Old Order, at my home. He provided a speaker about the hemp industry.
Kauffman understands that small farmers have a challenge making enough income. He understands that Manheim Township commissioners need to assist our farmers, not harm them with development in the wrong areas.
That is why I’m voting for Kauffman on Nov. 5. I hope you will join me in support of the last bastion of agriculture in Manheim Township.
Pamela McCollough Haver
McCollough Farm Partners
Manheim Township