This is in response to the Sept. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline letter, “How can Catholics support Biden?”

I am Catholic and support Joe Biden because he is a decent, honest, caring, empathetic human being who puts the needs of others ahead of himself, unlike the current White House resident.

I do not support abortion, however I do support pro-choice. I don’t want the government telling any of us what we can do with our bodies. Each of us has to live with our decisions. I will not make that decision for other women, and neither should the government.

Why do some Republicans focus on one issue and ignore everything else Donald Trump has done that is against Christian beliefs? So many Republicans are pro-life until the baby is born, but you don’t hear them up in arms when children are caged. Pro-life means for their entire life, not just until they are born. So, just because we are Catholic or Protestant does not mean we support abortion. Please get your facts straight.

Linda Reheard

Lancaster