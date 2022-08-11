For decades, climate scientists warned that a human-made climate crisis was coming by 2020. Now, not only do temperatures continue to break records globally every decade, but we also regularly experience record-breaking wildfires, floods and superstorms that are rapidly increasing — just as projected. The Western U.S. is experiencing a 22-year megadrought.

According to public opinion data from the Yale Climate Opinion Maps, 73% of respondents believe that global warming is happening; 71% believe that global warming will harm future generations; and 77% believe that research into renewable energy sources should be funded.

Yet many in the Republican Party still oppose the policies that could put the brakes on global warming, despite the overwhelming public support for climate action and the enormous economic advantages clean energy now offers. Solar and wind energy are increasingly cheaper than the fossil fuels we’re burning and which are the major cause of global warming.

But, finally, there is hope: The Inflation Reduction Act would, in part, build a nationwide clean energy grid and provide subsidies for new and used electric vehicles, which are dropping dramatically in price every year.

The legislation is now headed to the U.S. House of Representatives. I expect our representatives to vote “yes” on this package, which is the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history. It puts the U.S. on the right path!

Monika Moyrer

West Lampeter Township