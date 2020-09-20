I am writing in reference to the front-page column in the Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline titled “Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger.” According to this column, Congressman Lloyd Smucker has declined to join with his Democratic challenger, Sarah Hammond, in a forum.

His reasoning? The first date given came on a day he was “scheduled to be in a voting session.”

A second date was given and, according to the LNP | LancasterOnline column, Smucker responded “by disparaging our team of news reporters and members of our editorial board.” The column continues by mentioning an email Smucker sent “seeking campaign donations” and indicating that he would “not participate in forums hosted by LNP. ... They are no longer a trusted news source for the readers of Lancaster County.”

We residents of the 11th Congressional District are due better respect and information from our congressman. We are not the newspaper. We are voting citizens who deserve to know Smucker’s and Hammond’s views on pressing issues pertaining to this election.

As far as I know, Smucker has not held any in-person or virtual town hall meetings, and I rarely see anything about his work in Congress.

I am glad this livestreamed forum has been scheduled for Oct. 5, and I will be watching and hoping to see both Hammond and Smucker giving us their views on questions that we in the 11th District need to hear.

Gloria Cheney

West Lampeter Township