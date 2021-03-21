Every March 2, I dress up as “The Cat in the Hat” at the Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The Friends of the Library serve green eggs and ham to the children and parents. Dr. Seuss’ classic story gets read to great delight.

This year, as the date approached, I was asked about the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to discontinue publishing six of his books that depict nonwhites with negative stereotypes. Initially, I was offended and I thought, “Give me a break.”

It’s Dr. Seuss for heaven’s sake. He meant no harm to anyone and, besides, these are classics.

But then I got to thinking. Times have changed since 1937, when Theodor Seuss Geisel wrote “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” We always wear seat belts and strap our children into their car seats. We don’t smoke cigarettes or cigars in restaurants. We don’t throw trash out the car window. Pregnant women don’t drink alcohol for the duration of their pregnancy. We refrain from using slurs.

We have learned that some things hurt other people, even a few things that might seem innocent and unintentional.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has simply made the decision to be considerate of how other people feel. And it is not confiscating or burning the books that have already been published.

Bravo, Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Signed,

The Cat in the Hat.

Patrick Gerlach

Mount Joy